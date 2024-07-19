“Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” That winter morning, Folsom Prison woke up with an improvised concert for its more than 2,000 convicts. It was January 13, 1968, and with that Show A live album was born that would not only become one of the best-selling in the history of countrybut would also be exalted by the magazine Rolling Stone as one of the best albums of all time. No one better personifies the soul of Nashville than the man in black, the city where he died and which is the cradle of this genre so genuinely American. Here where the night boils in the honky tonks between pointed leather boots and straw hats cowboya museum honors his memory, along with that of thousands of other musicians who arrived one day with nothing more than a guitar and a dream.

Many decades later, the capital of the State of Tennessee remains seventh heaven for pilgrims of these rhythms born in the heat of whiskey. And even more so now that Beyoncé has surprised her fans with an unexpected turn towards the country in his album Cowboy Carter, and that Taylor Swift herself, before ascending to the pop throne, dared to revitalize this style that seemed out of fashion.

Broadway is the epicenter of these live music joints, which are neon and late night meat. The bustling street where everything happens, including the jam sessions where, suddenly, a legend of tomorrow could be playing. That’s how it has always been in this unpredictable city on the Cumberland River, where people come to revive myths. Like those who rest in The Country Music Hall of Fame, where, in addition to understanding Nashville’s role on the music map of the world, you can admire one of the 200 Cadillacs that Elvis Presley bought: a jewel, never better said, with a gold-plated dashboard.

Just a short walk away, the Ryman Auditorium, known as the Mother Church of Country Music, boasts of having hosted shows in the Roaring Twenties, with stars such as Katharine Hepburn, Charlie Chaplin and Mae West. It was here that the Grand Ole Oprythe weekly radio broadcast in which the stars of the country between 1943 and 1974. More recent are the performances of Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr, who has even celebrated his birthday on this famous stage.

A band plays live at The Stage on Broadway, a honky tonk on Broadway. Juan Serrano Corbella

Visiting Nashville means visiting some of the record labels that line Music Row, the district where the music industry’s offices are concentrated. Legendary like no other is RCA Studio B, where Elvis recorded more than 200 songs and where it is said that Dolly Parton was so nervous to record hers that she crashed her car into the facade. A guided tour, while the hits emerged from this study as Only the Lonely, by Roy Orbison, or I Will Always Love You, by Parton herself (although it was later popularized by Whitney Houston), they transport us to moments that made history.

One of the rooms in the museum dedicated to Johnny Cash. Juan Serrano Corbella

Continuing with the mythomania, you have to visit Printers Alley, the famous downtown alley between Third and Fourth Avenues. This passage, where alcohol consumption was frowned upon during Prohibition, was the center of nightlife in the 1940s, launching the careers of Chet Atkins and Jimi Hendrix. But it already had a curious history: it was the place where the publishing industry resided with two newspapers and up to 10 printing presses. Today, of course, only the bars remain.

The Bluebird Cafeanother of the epic venues located on the outskirts (anyone who can defend themselves with an instrument can present their songs to talent scouts hidden among the audience), is an interesting stop before concluding the rhythmic route in a center that goes beyond the country: The National Museum of African American Music. A delightful visit, where priceless relics (such as Louis Armstrong’s trumpet or one of Ella Fitzgerald’s Grammys) are combined with interactive technology to provide a tour of the black music that has composed the soundtrack of the United States. Four centuries of history and culture, from the spiritual songs of slaves to hip hop, passing through the blues, jazz, gospel and rhythm and blues.

People visit the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. Juan Serrano Corbella

But even though it may be hard to believe, Nashville is much more than Music City, the nickname by which it is well-deserved. Although its main objective is to meet expectations, beneath its eternal sound breathes a safe and prosperous city, with job opportunities and an affordable cost of living. “It attracts a lot of young people and that is evident in its energy and creativity,” sums up Matt Bodiford, manager and public relations officer for the tourism office. And what is obvious is that it knows how to cultivate the art of good living, as dictated by the canons that make up the southern lifestyle.

Gastronomy, another protagonist

This inclination towards enjoyment can be seen in the fever for opening craft breweries, charming cafés and alternative fashion stores. Even in the ability to transform, very much in the style of Berlin, abandoned warehouses into spaces for culture. But, above all, in a love of gastronomy that is difficult to find in other parts of the country.

Beyond the typical barbecues of the region and what they call the meat-and-three (three-sides steak establishments), no trip to Nashville would be complete without trying the hot chicken or spicy fried chicken, which, they say, originated with a scorned wife. Apparently, she wanted to punish her party-loving husband with an extra dose of chili and this experiment was so popular that he ended up opening a specialized restaurant. Fact or fiction, the truth is that there is a place where they serve it deliciously: Assembly Food Hall, a kind of gastromarket with more than 30 food stalls (from Mexican tacos to phos Vietnamese) and with the rooftop The largest venue in the city for hosting events and parties. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more intimate and sophisticated experience, the place to go is Black Rabbit, with Mediterranean cuisine accompanied by delicious cocktails.

The Black Rabbit restaurant in Nashville. Juan Serrano Corbella

Added to all this is another Nashville that allows you to escape the asphalt and the night to breathe fresh air. It is the one that awaits at the Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, 12 themed gardens where you can soak up the peace, and, very especially, at Centennial Park, where a delirious replica of the Parthenon in Athens is erected. Here a QR code on each tree leads to videos in which local musicians sing to the species in question. This initiative, which serves to help visitors get to know the vegetation that lines the lungs of the city, is called If Trees Could Sing. Just what Music City was missing.

