Gun violence is prevalent in American life, but the issue has become politicized by dividing those who advocate gun control and those who, on the other hand, defend their right to bear guns.

We looked at some data behind the use of firearms in the United States.

Increase in mass shootings

More than 130 shootings have been reported in the United States this year, including the attack at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed three children and three adults.

Data from the Archive of Gun Violence, a nonprofit research center, shows that the number of mass shootings has increased significantly in recent years.

In each of the last three years there have been more than 600 mass shootings, almost two a day on average.

The United States does not have a simple definition for “mass shootings.” The File on Firearms Violence defines it as an incident in which four or more people are killed or injured. Its data collects shootings that occurred in homes and public spaces.

The deadliest attack occurred in Las Vegas in 2017. More than 50 people were killed and 500 injured.

The vast majority of mass shootings leave fewer than 10 people dead.

How do firearm deaths in the United States break down?

In 2021, 48,830 people died with firearm-related injuries in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is almost an 8% increase compared to 2020, a record year for deaths from firearms.

Mass shootings and murders gain a lot of media attention, but half of those 2021 deaths were suicides.

That year, more than 20,000 deaths were homicides, according to the CDC.

The numbers show that more than 50 people are killed every day by a firearm in the United States.

This is a significantly higher proportion of homicides than in Canada, Australia, England and Wales, for example.

How many firearms are there in the United States?

Calculating the number of firearms in private hands in the world is difficult. The latest data from the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project, estimated that in 2018 there were 390 million firearms circulating in the United States.

In this country there is a rate of 120.5 weapons for every 100 residents, an increase of 88% since 2011. It far exceeds the rates of other countries around the world.

Recent data from the United States suggests that firearms ownership has grown significantly in recent years. A study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine in February found that 7.5 million Americans became new gun carriers between January 2019 and April 2021.

This, in turn, exposed 11 million people to firearms in their homes, including five million children. About half of new gun owners in that period were women, while 40% were black or Hispanic.

Who supports gun control?

Most Americans support gun control.

Some 57% of respondents said they want stricter laws, although this number decreased last year according to a Gallup poll.

32% said the laws should be upheld, while 10% said the laws should be less stringent.

The issue is extremely divisive and politicized.

“Democrats unanimously support tougher laws,” another Gallup study found, with nearly 91% in favor of tightening the laws.

Just 24% of Republicans agreed with the same statement, along with 45% of independent voters.

Some states have taken steps to prohibit or strictly regulate possession of assault weapons. Laws vary by state, but California, for example, has prohibited possession of assault weapons with limited exceptions.

Some controls have widespread support from people of all political divisions, such as restrictions on gun sales to people with mental illness or on “watch” lists.

Who opposes gun control?

Despite years of financial problems and internal conflict, the National Rifle Association (NRA) remains the most powerful gun lobby in the United States, with a substantial budget to influence members of Congress on gun policy.

Over the past few election cycles, this and other organizations have consistently spent more on pro-gun rights messaging than their rivals in the gun control lobby.

Several states have largely removed restrictions on who can carry a gun. In June 2021, for example, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law a “carry without permit law” that allows state residents to carry guns without a license or training.

Similarly, in April of last year, Georgia became the 25th country in the country to eliminate the need for a permit to openly carry or conceal a firearm. The law means that any citizen of that state has the right to carry a firearm without a license or permit.

The law was endorsed by the NRA, with leaders within the organization calling the move “a monumental moment for the Second Amendment.”

