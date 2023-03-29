Nashville School Shooting | The suspected attacker legally bought seven guns before his crime

The 28-year-old suspect lived with his parents. They didn’t know their child was in possession of weapons.

Six The Nashville school shooter who killed a person was a former student at the school who legally bought seven guns before committing the crime, according to police.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the police’s new information, among others.

A 28-year-old gunman attacked Covenant Christian Elementary School in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

Three of the victims were 9-year-old children and three were adults. The police shot dead the suspected attacker.

Nashville Metropolitan Police Chief John Drake told reporters on Tuesday that the shooter had bought his gun legally at five different stores. He used two assault rifles and one handgun in the attack.

Drake previously said the suspect identified as transgender. He had first names referring to a woman, but he used male pronouns referring to himself on social media.

Shooter lived at his parents’ home, according to the police. They didn’t know their child owned guns. The parents were under the impression that he had once bought one gun and sold it on.

According to Drake, it appears the suspect had some experience with firearms.

The suspect left behind a detailed map of the school’s entrances and a manifesto that indicated several planned attacks.

The police chief also said that the suspect suffered from mental health problems, for which he had received treatment.

The motive for the act is unknown to the police.

Tuesday a new video of the shooting was also released, which was compiled from footage from police body cameras and school surveillance cameras.

The video shows, among other things, how the attacker, dressed in a black army-style vest and terrain-patterned pants, shoots through the school’s glass doors. The police arrive in 15 minutes, quickly check the classrooms until they encounter the attacker and shoot him.

Nasville shooting has once again highlighted the weaknesses of US gun policy.

President Joe Biden said that gun violence is “tearing apart the soul of a nation.” He called on Congress to reinstate the national assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 to 2004.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which statistics mass shootings, there have been 129 shootings in the United States this year in which at least four people have been killed or wounded.