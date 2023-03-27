Nashville– At least three children and two adults died this Monday in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville (USA), the Vanderbilt University Medical Center hospital reported, according to local media.

The attacker died in a confrontation with officers, the Nashville Police Department wrote on its Twitter account.

It is unknown at this time if there were other victims in the attack.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023



The shooting took place at the Covenant School, which serves students from preschool to sixth grade, that is, about 11 years old, according to its website.

So far this year, there have been at least 30 reported incidents involving firearms in schools in the United States, which have left 8 dead and 23 injured, according to data from the organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

News in development…

with EFE