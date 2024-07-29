Next Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., Nashville SC, of the MLSwill face the Mazatlan FCof the Liga MXfor the match corresponding to matchday two of the Leagues CUP 2024. It should be noted that Nasvhille managed to reach the final in the last edition of the Leagues CUP 2023, so it is expected that they will go all out in search of revenge.
In this article, we will share with you everything you need to know about the match between Nashville SC and Mazatlán FC. How do both teams approach this match? Where to watch the match? Possible lineups and much more.
City: Nashville, Tennessee
Stadium: Geodis Park
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Schedule: 7:00 p.m., Mexico time
So far, it is known that the only way to enjoy this match will be through the Apple TV application. However, there could be new news in the coming days.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Philadelphia Union
|
3-0 D
|
MLS
|
Orlando City
|
3-0 D
|
MLS
|
DC United
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Timbers
|
4-1 D
|
MLS
|
Columbus Crew
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New England
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Chivas
|
2-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Toluca
|
3-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Athletic San Luis
|
2-2
|
Opening 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
For this edition of the Leagues CUP 2024, with the intention of turning around the bad patch they are going through in the MLS, Nashville SC will try to emulate what they achieved last year in the aforementioned competition, when, against all odds, they left Monterrey behind in the semifinals and made it to the final, which they lost to Messi and company’s Inter Miami. To achieve this goal, they will have interesting elements such as Bryan Dowd, Fernando Cicerón and Jordan Knight.
After the first four rounds of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Mazatlán FC is in seventeenth place, with just one point, eight goals conceded and only two scored. It is expected that, under the leadership of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Mazatlán FC will be able to right the ship in the 2024 CUP Leagues.
Nashville SC: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher and Lovitz; Yearwood and Anunga; Muyl, Mukhtar and Boyd; Ajago.
Mazatlan FC: H. Gonzalez; B. Colula, F. Almada, V. Alvarado, J. Diaz; A. Torres, R. Meraz, G. del Prete; E. Barcenas, R. Arciga, L. Amarilla.
Considering the bad moment that both teams are going through, a goalless draw is expected on matchday two of the Leagues CUP 2024.
