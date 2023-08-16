The grand finale of the League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS was defined and it will precisely be between two North American teams. He Nashville SC will be measured at inter miamiwhich despite being one of the last places in the local tournament, reached that instance at the hands of the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The clash will be this Saturday August 19.
The Six strings They were in charge of finishing off the last Mexican survivor, since they beat 0-2 to Rayados de Monterrey in it GEODIS ParkThanks to the English targets sam surridge and the haitian Fafa Picault.
Regarding those from Florida, they passed over 1-4 to the Philadelphia Union in it Subaru Park. the venezuelan Joseph Martinez, Messi, jordi and the Honduran david ruiz were the authors of the goals, with Alejandro Bedoya discounting.
When? Saturday, August 19
Place: Nashville, Tennessee
Stadium: Geodis Park
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
The exclusive rights of the tournament belong to AppleTV+so the grand final can only be seen with the MLS Season Pass.
The English Technician gary smith highlighted the effort that his players made on the field of play to prevail over striped and that now they will try to play a good match to defeat the Miami.
“I was able to see part of the Inter game, they did very well, they played good football, a totally different team from the one it was 30 days ago, I have never seen a team undergo such a big transformation in a short time, there is a person who has more impact than others, Messi has a lot to give to the guys around him, there are many things to analyze”he explained.
“It is a fact that they have the best player on the planet, but I think that playing at home we will be better prepared, we are not afraid and we will take advantage of the opportunity to do what we have to do”ended.
Goalie: Elliot Panicco
defenses: Walker Zimmerman, Lukas MacNaughton, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore
midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Jacob Shaffelburg, Alex Muyl
strikers: Teal Bunbury, Hany Mukhtar
substitutes: Sean Davis, Fafa Picault, Jack Maher, Sam Surridge, Ben Martino, Ethan Zubak, Brian Anunga, Joe Willis, Laurence Wyke, Taylor Washington, Josh Bauer, Luke Haakenson
The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino celebrated the classification of the team to its first final, also highlighted the great commitment that Lionel Messi with the club, which he managed to change in a short time.
“He is working on a lot, with a great commitment in terms of the game. All this is contagion for all colleagues. Then there is another question that has to do with the fact that the team has changed but it is true that the squad has changed. Today we have a much more competitive squad that creates difficulties for the coach when it comes to putting together the team”he stated.
“The first half I think we managed the game much more. Today the challenge was that. Regardless of the fact that a victory deposited us in the final, the most important thing today is to have qualified for the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup. Of course, now we have to prepare the game to win the championship if we can do it “finished The Tata.
GoalieDrake Callender
defenses: Kamal Miller, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin
midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi
strikers: Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez
substitutes: Noah Allen, David Ruiz, Christopher McVey, Leo Campana, Diego Gomez, Facundo Farías, Carlos Dos Santos, Robbie Robinson, Harvey Neville, Victor Ulloa, Cole Jensen, Ryan Sailor
Nashville SC 2-4 Inter Miami
