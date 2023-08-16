EVERYTHING LEADS US TO THIS 🏆 The teams for the Leagues Cup final have been defined. The trophy will go to an MLS team. Nashville VS Inter Miami 📸: @MLS pic.twitter.com/5KFXfP5xlk – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 16, 2023

Place: Nashville, Tennessee

Stadium: Geodis Park

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (local), 10:00 p.m. (Argentina), 7:00 p.m. (Mexico)

“I was able to see part of the Inter game, they did very well, they played good football, a totally different team from the one it was 30 days ago, I have never seen a team undergo such a big transformation in a short time, there is a person who has more impact than others, Messi has a lot to give to the guys around him, there are many things to analyze”he explained.

“It is a fact that they have the best player on the planet, but I think that playing at home we will be better prepared, we are not afraid and we will take advantage of the opportunity to do what we have to do”ended.

defenses: Walker Zimmerman, Lukas MacNaughton, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore

midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Jacob Shaffelburg, Alex Muyl

strikers: Teal Bunbury, Hany Mukhtar

substitutes: Sean Davis, Fafa Picault, Jack Maher, Sam Surridge, Ben Martino, Ethan Zubak, Brian Anunga, Joe Willis, Laurence Wyke, Taylor Washington, Josh Bauer, Luke Haakenson

“He is working on a lot, with a great commitment in terms of the game. All this is contagion for all colleagues. Then there is another question that has to do with the fact that the team has changed but it is true that the squad has changed. Today we have a much more competitive squad that creates difficulties for the coach when it comes to putting together the team”he stated.

“The first half I think we managed the game much more. Today the challenge was that. Regardless of the fact that a victory deposited us in the final, the most important thing today is to have qualified for the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup. Of course, now we have to prepare the game to win the championship if we can do it “finished The Tata.

defenses: Kamal Miller, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin

midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi

strikers: Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez

substitutes: Noah Allen, David Ruiz, Christopher McVey, Leo Campana, Diego Gomez, Facundo Farías, Carlos Dos Santos, Robbie Robinson, Harvey Neville, Victor Ulloa, Cole Jensen, Ryan Sailor