“Congress must act: the majority of Americans want a ban on assault weapons“. Thus the President of the United States Joe Biden in the aftermath of the new massacre in an American school in Nashville. “I have used my executive power to the full”, added the president, referring to the various executive orders he signed on the control of weapons, and reiterating that now “the time has come” for congressional action I can do nothing but beg Congress to act“, he said again.

DIVIDED POLITICS – After the tragedy, Democrats were quick to point out Republicans’ hypocrisy and inaction on gun violence. Tennessee Republican Congressman Andrew Ogles, who represents the district in which the school where the tragedy is located, told the Washington Post he was “totally heartbroken” by the shooting. But Democrats and gun regulation advocates recalled Ogles’ own earlier gun advocacy, including a 2021 Christmas card of the congressman’s family smiling and shouldering their guns.

131 SHOOTINGS SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR – With the Covenant School shooting, there were at least 131 mass shootings in the US in 2023, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which defines a ‘mass shooting’ as one in which at least four people are killed, excluding the shooter. In the same period last year, 100 mass shootings occurred in the US, according to the GVA. The previous year, 2021, also saw similar numbers, while from 2018 to 2020, the country didn’t reach 100 mass shootings until May. Mass shootings are a uniquely American phenomenon. The United States is the only developed country where mass shootings have occurred every year for the past 20 years, according to Jason R. Silva, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at William Paterson University. The Gun Violence Archive counted 417 mass shootings in 2019 and 646 in 2022.