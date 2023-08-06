Kirkwood tames Nashville

Kyle Kirkwood he imposed himself in Nashville conquering the second success of the season after the one obtained in Long Beach in California. In Tennessee the Andretti Autosport driver made the most of the strategy that saw him start on hard tires and then mount the soft tires in the central stint, a phase of the race in which he opened the gap on poleman Scott McLaughlin who instead had started on the soft tyres.

In the end Kirkwood had to ‘survive’ to two cautions and a red flag six laps from the end, the latter forced by the accident involving Felix Rosenqvist, Agustin Canapino and Benjamin Pedersen. McLaughlin was very quick in the finale, but Kirkwood saved enough fuel and enough rubber to defend his lead right up to the flag.

Third place for Alex Palou, who thus extends in the championship on Josef Newgarden, who climbed up to the fourth final position despite a start that saw him lose ground. The Penske driver dreamed of overtaking his rival in the Ganassi team who had stopped very early taking advantage of a first caution for the knockout of David Malukas, but the off track of the rookie Linus Lundqvist gave Palou the opportunity to make the pit stop not losing ground and thus securing the eighth placement of the season in the top-3.

Scott Dixon, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Will Power completed the top-10. Nothing to do for Colton Herta, in trouble at the first re-start and swallowed up by the group by collecting a series of contacts that damaged his Dallara. Next back-to-back appointment in a week ad Indianapolis for the second race of the season on the road version of the most famous basin in the world. In the championship Palou has an 83-point lead over Newgarden.

Indycar, Nashville, the order of arrival

1. Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 80 (laps)

2.Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80

3. Alex Palou, Honda, 80

4. Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80

5.Scott Dixon, Honda, 80

6. Romain Grosjean, Honda, 80

7.Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 80

8. Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 80

9. Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 80

10. Will Power, Chevrolet, 80

11. Helio Castroneves, Honda, 80

12. Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 80

13.Marcus Armstrong, Chevrolet, 80

14. Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 80

15. Graham Rahal, Honda, 80

16. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 80

17. Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 80

18. Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 80

19.Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 78

20. Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 77

21. Colton Herta, Honda, 76 (Retired)

22. Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 73 (Collision)

23. Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 73 (Collision)

24. Jack Harvey, Honda, 71 (Collision)

25. Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 69 (Collision)

26. Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 65 (Collision)

27. David Malukas, Honda, 11 (Retired)