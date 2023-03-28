Biden orders flags to half-mast at the White House following the Nashville shooting

The American president Joe Biden ordered flags at half-mast at the White House and in all US public buildings until March 31 in honor of the victims of the massacre Nashville school.

In the meantime, the police have made it known that Audrey Elizabeth Hale, the 28-year-old former student who yesterday attacked her former school, killing six people, including three nine-year-old children, before being killed in turn by the police who intervened on the spot, had no criminal record. The woman carried out, it was explained, a targeted act developed after having supervised and studied in detail the plans and maps of the school. Police said they heard from the woman’s father.

According to police, the woman was “resentful” at having had to attend a Christian school. The 28-year-old, who identified as transgender and graduated last year from the Nossi College of Art and, according to his profile LinkedInwas a graphic designer who designed logos for companies, had considered at least one other school as a possible target of her attack, but had finally settled on the Christian one of Covenants because he had less security.

“She was a very sweet girl”, a “normal” girl, maybe a little too quiet”. this is how her neighbors described her. “I think the parents of Audrey are as shocked as all of us in the neighborhood. There is nothing that would have ever led me to think that she would have been capable of such a gesture or that she or her family would have had access to a gun,” a neighbor told US media.

