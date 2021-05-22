The Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the third match of the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs, reports May 22 “Sport-Express”…

The meeting ended with a score of 5: 4.

Ryan Ellis, Philip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, with Matt Duchenne scoring the winning goal. The Hurricanes had Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Vincent Troshek from the transfer of Andrey Svechnikov and Brett Pesci.

Russian forward of “Carolina” Andrey Svechnikov gave an assist, gaining the third point in three games of the current playoffs. Thus, he was noted for effective actions in all games of the series.

A day earlier, Carolina beat Nashville in the second match of the NHL playoffs first round series 3-0.

According to the results of the regular season “Carolina” took first place in the table of the Central Division, “Nashville” – the fourth. Carolina lead the series to four wins, 2-1. The fourth game of the opponents will take place on May 23.

It also became known yesterday that Pittsburgh beat the New York Islanders with a score of 5: 4 in the third mast of the NHL first round of the NHL playoffs.

