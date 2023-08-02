He returns to the city

Archived the only double-header of the 2023 season, held two weeks ago on the Iowa oval, IndyCar will be back on track this weekend again on a city ​​circuit. For the 13th of the 17 scheduled events this year, the top US open-wheel category will stop at Nashville, in the state capital of Tennessee. As we get closer to the end of the calendar, this round too could therefore prove to be decisive for the development of the general classification.

How to get there

After the Indianapolis 500, held at the end of May, IndyCar returned to the last round on an oval track, known to most as the fastest speed track in the world. As happened in one of the most famous events in motorsport, also in Iowa there were two wins out of two races Josef Newgardenwho was thus able to catch up on the championship leader Alex Paloustill ahead of 80 points on the American of Penske also thanks to the three consecutive victories conquered in Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio. With the series returning to a street circuit, the Spaniard will have the great opportunity to repeat himself and extend further in the standings.

The track

Officially recognized as Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville is one of the more recent events added to the IndyCar calendar. With his 80 roundsthe circuit was included for the first time in the championship 2021, remaining on the calendar ever since. It features a total of 11 curves, but above all a straight line just over 1 km long which crosses the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Cumberland River, and which will therefore facilitate overtaking maneuvers. Precisely at this point you can touch top speeds close to 320 km/h, with the curiosity of the starting point that does not coincide with that of the finish line (as in Mid-Ohio). Several drivers, including Romain Grosjean, have compared the characteristics of this track with those of the circuit Bakuin Azerbaijan.

TV schedules

Also in this case, like all the other races held so far, there are two ways to watch the Tennessee weekend: on the one hand, there is the possibility of watching the entire weekend in streaming on the official IndyCar website via Indy Car Livewhile on the other you will be able to see only the race, with commentary in Italian, su Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Summer. In both cases, the event will be broadcast Sunday 6 August at 18:20 Italian. Finally, the return to the track of Linus Lundqvistreigning Indy NXT champion who will replace Simon Pagenaud (still struggling with the injury remedied in Mid-Ohio) at the wheel of the team Meyer Shank.