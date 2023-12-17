On the second day of its launch, the “Shatana in Hatta” festival witnessed a great turnout and interaction from its visitors. The activities of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign constituted a remarkable addition, after 35 male and female volunteers from the city of Hatta received the visitors, welcoming them in French, English and Hindi, embodying the spirit of diversity and cultural interaction.

The head of the Nashama Volunteer Team, Issa Al-Badwawi, told Emirates Al-Youm that volunteers participate in various roles to ensure the success of the events, including receiving visitors and directing them towards the festival sites they wish to reach, in addition to providing information about the events and their schedule.

He stated that the “Shatana in Hatta” festival is witnessing a remarkable turnout from all nationalities in the country, especially the people of the city of Hatta, who have shown their eagerness to enjoy the events.

He added that the “Emirates Nashama” team was founded in the city of Hatta in 2009, and was initially limited to the people of the city, but it later expanded to extend throughout the emirate, and the number of its members currently exceeds 2,000 male and female volunteers, of different nationalities.

A member of the “Nashama Al-Emarat” volunteer team, Al-Yazia Ali Al-Qaidi, was keen to participate in the “Shatana in Hatta” festival to serve and welcome visitors to her city, and to inform them of the tourist and heritage sites in the city.

Al-Yazia – a graduate of a Bachelor’s degree in tourism and holding a license in tourism guidance – stated that she works as a French translator in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, and communicates with tourists and residents during her volunteer work in tourist places and at festivals.

She continued that she joined the Nashama volunteer team since she was eight years old, through her participation in the Ramadan forum, events and volunteer work.

Three sister citizens volunteer at the Hatta Festival: Fatima, Al-Yazia, and Sheikha Obaid Al-Badwawi, where they explain the heritage and authenticity of the city of Hatta to visitors, specifically to members of the Indian community, because they speak their language fluently.

Fatima said: “I am participating for the first time in the Nashama Emirates Volunteer Team. I dream of contributing to the success of the Hatta Festival, by organizing it and highlighting the authentic Emirati heritage to its visitors.”

She stated that her mother was the reason for her mastery of the Hindi language and the ease of understanding and speaking it, stressing that “the cultural diversity in Emirati society contributed to conveying a wonderful image of the Emirati citizen who preserves his identity and heritage, and is keen on acquiring skills that refine his personality.”

Al-Yazia said that her volunteering reflects her love for her city and her endeavor to highlight its beauty in the eyes of her visitors. She pointed out that the Hindi language enabled her to share with Indian visitors to the festival the information they were looking to obtain, whether about Emirati heritage or in the events held.

Sheikha confirmed that she welcomes visitors to the festival of different nationalities in English, and contributes to supporting them with all the information they request, or any assistance, during their presence at the exhibition.

Volunteer Aboud Al Kaabi joined the “Nashama Al Emarat” team during the “Shatana in Hatta” festival this year, and said that he will continue his work with the team on all occasions, indicating his feeling of satisfaction with the experience, especially since it is his first in this field.

He continued that the Hatta region attracts tourists and visitors from everywhere, especially in the winter, to enjoy its picturesque nature and charming atmosphere, adding that his role is to help visitors spend the most beautiful times in Hatta.

Mayed Al-Maidi said that the common atmosphere among the members of the “Nashama Al-Emarat” team is similar to a family atmosphere, noting that the spirit of cooperation prevails among the volunteers at the “Shatana in Hatta” festival.

He added that the people of Hatta are very keen to highlight the beauty of their city to attract tourists from home and abroad. The volunteer, Sheikha Al Kaabi, said that she had heard a lot about the “Nashama Al Emarat” team and its humanitarian and community work that is in the interest of society.

Maitha Al Kaabi stressed that she is keen to demonstrate the principles, values ​​and morals of the people of the Hatta region. She explained that the Hatta region is one of the most important tourist areas in the country due to its distinguished strategic location with mountainous terrain, in addition to the kindness, generosity, hospitality and cheerfulness of its residents.

Sumaya Othman Musabih said that she learned of the existence of a volunteer team that would participate in the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, so she quickly registered for it, as she is a resident of Hatta.

She added that she wants to be part of her city's message, and to participate in tasks that contribute to displaying the city's aesthetics.