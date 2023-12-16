On the second day of its launch, the “Shatana Hatta” Festival witnessed a great turnout and interaction from its visitors. The activities of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign constituted a remarkable addition, after 35 male and female volunteers from the city of Hatta received visitors, welcoming them in French, English and Hindi, embodying the spirit of diversity and cultural interaction.

The head of the Nashama volunteer team, Issa Al-Badwawi, told Emirates Al-Youm that volunteers participate in various roles to ensure the success of the events, including receiving visitors and directing them towards the festival sites they wish to reach, in addition to providing information about the events and their schedule.

He stated that the “Shatana Hatta” festival is witnessing a remarkable turnout from all nationalities in the country, especially the people of the city of Hatta, who have shown their eagerness to enjoy the events.

He pointed out that the volunteers participating in the festival reflect the image of the Emirati youth through the spirit of giving they display, and they also highlight Emirati values ​​and traditions.

He added that the “Nashama Al-Emarat” team was founded in the city of Hatta in 2009 and was limited at the beginning of its establishment to gathering its members from the people of the city, but it later expanded to extend to the level of the emirate. The number of its members currently exceeds 2,000 male and female volunteers, of different nationalities.

The team members participate in government and private festivals and events and contribute to their success.

A member of the “Nashama Al-Emirates” volunteer team, Al-Yazia Ali Al-Qaidi, was keen to participate in the “Shatana Hatta” festival in order to serve visitors to her city, welcome them, and inform them of the tourist and heritage sites in the city.

Al-Yazia, who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in tourism and holds a license in tourism guidance, said that she works as a French translator in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, and communicates with tourists and residents during her volunteer work in tourist places and festivals.

She said that she studied French as a secondary major at the university, and that she is keen to practice it permanently through her visits to the Louvre Museum in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She continued that she joined the Nashama volunteer team since she was eight years old, through her participation in the Ramadan forum, events, and volunteer work.

Three sister citizens volunteer at the Hatta Festival: Fatima, Al-Yazia, and Sheikha Obaid Al-Badwawi, where they convey the heritage and authenticity of the city of Hatta to visitors, specifically members of the Indian community, whose language they speak fluently.

Fatima said: “I am participating for the first time in the Nashama Emirates Volunteer Team. “I dream of contributing to the success of the Hatta Festival by organizing it and highlighting the authentic Emirati heritage to its visitors.”

She stated that her mother was the reason for her mastery of the Hindi language and the ease of understanding and speaking it, stressing that “the cultural diversity in Emirati society contributed to conveying a wonderful image of the Emirati citizen who preserves his identity and heritage, and is keen on acquiring skills that refine his personality.”

Al-Yazia said that her volunteering reflects her love for her city and her endeavor to highlight its beauty in the eyes of her visitors.

She pointed out that the Hindi language enabled her to share with Indian visitors to the festival the information they were looking for an answer to, whether about Emirati heritage or the events being held.

Sheikha confirmed that she welcomes visitors to the festival of different nationalities in English, and contributes to supporting them with all the information they request, or any assistance, during their presence at the exhibition.

She confirmed that she feels great happiness when translating some words related to the UAE’s heritage.

Volunteer Aboud Al Kaabi joined the “Nashama Al Emarat” team during the “Shatana in Hatta” festival this year.

He said that he would continue his work with the team on all occasions, indicating that he felt satisfied with the experience, especially since it was his first in this field.

He added that the Hatta region attracts tourists and visitors from everywhere, especially in the winter, to enjoy its picturesque nature and charming atmosphere, adding that his role is to help visitors spend the most beautiful times in Hatta.

Mayed Al-Maidi said that the common atmosphere among the members of the “Nashama Al-Emarat” team is similar to a family atmosphere, noting that the spirit of cooperation prevails among the volunteers at the “Shatana in Hatta” festival.

He added that the people of Hatta are very keen to highlight the beauty of their city to attract tourists from home and abroad.

Volunteer Sheikha Al Kaabi said that she had heard a lot about the “Nashama Al Emarat” team and about their humanitarian and community work that is in the interest of society.

Maitha Al Kaabi stressed that she is keen to demonstrate the principles, values ​​and morals of the people of the Hatta region, and explained that the Hatta region is one of the most important tourist areas in the country due to its strategic location, which is characterized by the mountainous terrain surrounding it, in addition to the kindness, generosity, hospitality and joy that distinguishes its residents.

Sumaya Othman Musabih said that she learned that there was a volunteer team that would participate in the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, so she quickly registered for it, as she is a resident of Hatta.

She added that she wants to be part of her city's message, and to participate in an effort through which she contributes to displaying the city's aesthetics… and its spirit, which expresses limitless beauty.