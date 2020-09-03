Steve Nash is the new coach of Brooklyn nets. One of those who left with fewer options, a priori, to fill the position of Jacque Vaughn, who in turn was the interim in charge after the removal of Kenny Atkinson, is the chosen one. The franchise has announced it in an official statement in which he welcomes the family of the Canadian, who will be the main coach of the Nets for the next few seasons.

Nash will thus inaugurate his career on the bench. Having been an enormously successful player in the NBA despite not winning a championship, as he was twice MVP of the Season, this will be his first experience as a bench in the North American league. Retired in 2015, he had worked with the Warriors as a player development coach, coinciding with a Kevin Durant whom he will now deal with again in Brooklyn.

Nash had thrown himself into the world of soccer, where he served as a shareholder and liaison with the owner (Robert Sarver, also an owner of the Suns) in the Real Mallorca.

The closeness with the players has been an asset in favor. His past as a star on the court is recent, like a Vaughn who will remain as an assistant, and that was one of the priorities of Duarnt and Irving, who must lead the Nets, eliminated in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs in his absence due to injuries, to fight for the championship. Four years will have a margin.

Nash, 46, was born in South Africa but has Canadian nationality. He has played for the Mavericks, the Lakers and the Suns, with the Arizona players in their heyday. He has been in the Hall of Fame since 2018.