The Iraqi musician and UNESCO Ambassador, Naseer Shamma, revealed that he had finished a climate-related piece that will be released soon in a series he intends to perform to stimulate and support global climate action, adding: “We are all responsible for protecting the earth… We are all part of the solution… and (COP28).” A call to the world.

Shamma continued, during his participation in the COP 28 conference, the day before yesterday: “Climate change has led to a significant increase in the spread of forest fires around the world, and in a rapid manner we have seen its devastating effects over the past few months in Europe, America, and a number of other countries.”

He stressed the continuation of his initiative that he recently launched, entitled “Earth Call,” from the Cook Islands, which suffers from climate change, and is one of the “zero-industrial” countries.

He explained that “these islands, located in the South Pacific, are one of the most beautiful islands in the world, and are threatened with extinction due to climate change,” pointing out that “art in its various fields is responsible, like other sectors, for contributing to confronting the challenges of climate change through diverse creativity.”

In the Iraqi pavilion participating in the COP28 climate conference, Shamma presented his initiatives and a five-minute awareness video, which included his message about the climate crisis, highlighting the impact of emissions on the whole world, and in which the Cook Islands appear as a model representing the countries of the Pacific Ocean. Those most affected by the climate crisis, and solutions focused on agriculture.

Shamma contributed his music to the awareness video, which highlights the impact of global emissions on Pacific countries, stressing that “the climate is a comprehensive human issue, and everyone must bear its responsibility by participating in the solution.”

He noted that the launch of the “Earth Call” initiative took place under the umbrella of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to confront climate damage and save the Earth from desertification.

The Iraqi artist continued, “The gathering of half a million people during the World Climate Conference is a ‘big cry’ to convey the message of the Earth facing great challenges,” considering that every person in this world has a role in repairing the damage to this planet. He believed that “art can contribute positively to this matter, through its ability to penetrate hearts and influence people.”

Planting half a million trees

Musician Naseer Shamma announced the start of an initiative to plant half a million trees in every governorate of Iraq, which comes to confirm that agricultural solutions are effective solutions in confronting desertification and reducing emissions.

Shamma added in a previous statement: “We continue to work within the Earth Call campaign in Iraq with joint efforts between civil society, the state, universities, and volunteers, as Iraq faces huge and diverse challenges, and there is an urgent need to plant a number exceeding the threshold of 10 billion trees to achieve sustainable progress.” .

He continued: “We need everyone’s participation in order to improve the quality of life of our people and build a better future for future generations. Join us in this humanitarian call to contribute to building a brighter future for our country.”