By Sinead Carew and Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq technology index closed lower and underperformed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes on Monday, weighed down by high-profile mega-cap stocks, as investors await corporate earnings from companies including Microsoft, while Tesla shares fell on concerns about its spending plans.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 0.09% to 4,137.13 points. The Nasdaq technology index lost 0.28% to 12,038.56 points. The Dow Jones rose 0.21% to 33,878.36 points.