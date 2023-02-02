By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq rose more than 2% as Meta Platforms rose after cutting costs forecast, while a softer message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the stakes for a softer landing for the U.S. economy .

Meta Platforms Inc surged 21.1% to the highest in nearly eight months after Facebook’s parent company announced a new $40 billion share buyback and said it would cut costs in 2023 by $5 billion to between 89 billion and 95 billion dollars.

Shares in other tech companies including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc were up between 2.2% and 6.4%. The three companies are expected to report quarterly results after market close.

Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with the communications services sector, which includes Meta and other growth stocks, jumping 5.6% to a five-month high.

“It certainly looks like markets are bullish because Meta’s earnings were surprisingly positive,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

“Investors are also encouraged by the fact that the Fed is halfway indicating it is ready or close to ending its rate tightening program.”

Wall Street’s main indexes got a boost in the previous session, with Powell acknowledging that inflation was starting to ease after the US central bank raised rates by 25 basis points.

Powell’s comments soothed investors with the perception that a US recession, which has been widely priced in, is likely to be mild.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new jobless claims unexpectedly dropped last week to a nine-month low, underscoring the resilience of the job market ahead of Friday’s non-farm payrolls numbers. .

After a rough 2022, US equity markets got off to a strong start to the year, with mega-cap companies gaining hopes that the Fed will ease its aggressive monetary policy, which in turn could ease some pressure on their valuations. .

At 1:19 pm (Brasília time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37% to 33,965.61 points; the S&P 500 rose 1.48% to 4,180.25 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.98% to 12,168.03 points.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)