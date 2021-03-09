New York (Reuters) The main indexes rose in Wall Street Stock Exchange At the open, today, Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index recovered after a sharp sales wave in the previous session, supported by declining US Treasury yields and investors’ appetite for buying technology stocks that have fallen sharply recently.

The Nasdaq jumped 313.90 points, or 2.49 percent, to 12,923.07 points at the start of the trading session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.90 points, or 0.28 percent, to 31,892.35 points.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 30.60 points, or 0.80 percent, to 3,851.93.