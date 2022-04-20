By Manya Saini and John McCrank

BENGALURU/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Nasdaq topped Wall Street’s estimates for first-quarter earnings, according to figures released on Wednesday, as strong demand for investment-related products offset a lull in offerings. initial public offerings (IPOs).

The operator of one of the New York stock exchanges has sought to increasingly diversify its product offerings and reposition itself as a leading fintech company with a growing share of the software industry, offering analytics, data and cloud services.

The US IPO market took a hit in the quarter as concerns over the Ukraine-Russia conflict, an aggressive stance by the Federal Reserve and weakness in high-growth tech stocks weighed on investor mood.

Nasdaq hosted 70 IPOs in the quarter, including the biggest market debut this year by private equity firm TPG, compared with 275 a year earlier.

The company said it returned $556 million to shareholders in the quarter, including $467 million through common stock buybacks.

Nasdaq is also seeking regulatory and shareholder approvals for a 3-to-1 share split, which it expects to complete in the third quarter.

Like other financial companies that felt the effects of inflationary pressures, Nasdaq reported a 9% increase in adjusted operating expenses, reflecting costs linked to higher employee compensation and benefits.

Revenue in the solutions segment, which also houses the company’s financial crime technology and environmental, social and governance advisory products, increased 15% to $576 million.

Excluding one-time items, Nasdaq earned $1.97 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.95 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue for the quarter expanded 5% to $892 million.

(By Manya Saini in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York)

