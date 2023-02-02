By Lewis Krauskopf and Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes closed higher after hitting intraday highs in about five months on Thursday, according to a softer-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. boosted stocks, and Meta Platforms shares soared after announcement of strict cost controls.

Declines in some major health stocks weighed on the Dow.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 1.48% to 4,180.26 points. The Nasdaq technology index rose 3.26% to 12,201.23 points. The Dow Jones fell 0.11% to 34,054.70 points.