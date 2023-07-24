Quick methods

It’s no secret that in American championships – whether it’s covered or open wheels – riders tend to have gods rather quick methods for resolving disputes arising from contacts on the track. Spicy messages over the radio aside, issues are often clarified with a few post-race pushes in the paddock or – more frequently – with some revenge served cold in the following races.

Sunday night, in the Pocono race valid for the NASCAR Cup Series, the main stars and stripes championship, however, the beyond the bounds of common sense. Protagonist in the negative was Austin Dillon, Chevrolet driver of the Richard Childress team, who was the victim of a bad accident during the 107th lap of the 160 scheduled. Dillon was subjected to an overtaking attempt perhaps a little reckless by Tyler Reddick, a Toyota driver in the force of the 23XI team.

How scary

Reddick forced an aggressive attack into Turn 1 of the Pennsylvania tri-oval, touching Dillon’s car and sending it hurtling into the wall. However, after the accident, once he got out of the heavily damaged car, and Dillon was still shaken by the impact, he became the protagonist of an unspeakable episode. The driver of car #3 in fact waited for the cars to pass again at the point of the accident under caution and ha forcefully hurled his helmet across the track, trying to hit Reddick’s #45 car.

Fortunately the target was missed and the helmet then rolled back onto the track being dodged by the other cars that were oncoming. A andextremely dangerous pisodium which NASCAR will need to investigate. The match, characterized by 11 neutralisations, was then won by the 42-year-old Denny Hamlin, also a Toyota standard bearer for the Joe Gibbs Racing team. For Hamlin it was the seventh career success on this track, an absolute record.