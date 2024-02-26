What a show at the end

The second round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is destined to go down in the history books of American motorsports. In fact, one of the took place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia most incredible final sprints in recent years with three drivers who fought for the victory in the photo finish. In the end just seven thousandths passed between the Mexican Daniel Suarezsurprise winner for the Trackhouse team (Chevrolet) of his second career race, and Kyle Busch (RCR-Chevrolet), third place. In their midst, three thousandths of a second from victory, the reigning champion Ryan Blaney (Penske-Ford), caught on the photocell in what was – between first and second – the third closest finish in the history of the sport. But the balance experienced at the end of this race is also represented by the gap of the fourth place finisher, Austin Cindric (Penske-Ford), who came just 77 thousandths behind Suarez.

Plot twists from the start

It was clear that the race was destined to provide repeated twists and turns after just one lap, with the first big one which had already involved 14 cars. In the end, the cars that were not involved in any type of accident during the race can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The 400 miles of Atlanta saw Ben taking turns in the lead 14 different leaderswith the first position which changed 48 times, a new record for the circuit. Ben 10 le caution overall for a total of 65 laps spent under the yellow flag regime. Among those disappointed of the day was the winner of the Daytona 500, William Byron, who remained in contention for a double for a long time and instead arrived only 17th at the finish line after a contact with Michael McDowell's Ford on entry to the pits damaged his Chevy. Next race next week in Las Vegas, where another challenge of balance is expected.

Final ranking (top-10)