Fourteen years after his first and only attempt, Jacques Villeneuve will try again to take part in the Daytona 500, next race scheduled February 20. The Canadian, after failing to qualify for the historic American race in 2008, will therefore have the opportunity to try again at the wheel of the Ford Mustang of the Hezeberg team, with which he will present himself on the famous track with a very significant number for him and his family: the 27. The same that made the late father Gilles legendary in his years spent in Formula 1 at Ferrari. The 1997 world champion, still the last to have achieved a similar result in the Circus with Williams, will thus have the opportunity to challenge himself in a great classic of American motoring, a nation in which Villeneuve has already left a indelible signature in 1995. In that season, in fact, he graduated winner of the Indianapolis 500, as well as triumphing in the IndyCar championship.

Following the aforementioned world champion success in F1, the North American also touched on affirmation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, ‘risking’ to win the Triple Crown, that is the recognition reserved for drivers capable of winning the F1 world championship (or the GP of Monte-Carlo, which however is missing from the Candese’s bulletin board), the 500 Miglia and precisely the famous French endurance race. Villeneuve, currently engaged in some tests at Daytona International Speedway, commented on the approach to this challenge as follows: “There are few races in the world that stand out for me – commented – and they are the Indy 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Daytona 500. They are part of that very small group of special races that, if you have the chance, must be tried. It was great to be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car in Daytona this week. It is truly impressive to drive. It was a good test with the new team, although we have some work to do with the setup for qualifying. But we were comfortable and fast when we ran in the group. The team is at the beginning of its journey here, but we are working well and making progress ”.