Less and less is missing from the great return to the competitions of Kimi Raikkonenwith the Finnish loaded to face the new long-desired adventure of the NASCAR. The 42-year-old, almost a year after his last appearance in Formula 1, will fly overseas for his first race at the wheel of the team’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Trackhousewith which he will participate in the 25th round of the Cup Series scheduled for Sunday 21 August on the route of Watkins Glen. In this way, for Iceman the debut in the famous American category will take place, which will come after a long and intense preparation.

In addition to taking part in simulator sessions and iRacing events, the 2007 world champion also completed pit-stop tests, before taking to the track in Virginia on Thursday for the Select Driver Orientation Test. hit Justin Marksco-owner of the Trackhouse team: “I think the speed, the racing technique and the adaptation to the car they won’t be a problem at all – explained to autosport.com – ever since he arrived in America he has asked for information on penalties, asked questions about the short-pitting phases and how to develop strategies on street circuits. He has really worked a lot, and that doesn’t surprise me. That’s what it takes to be as successful as he has had in Formula 1 for so long ”.

In addition, Marks has no concerns about the pace the Finn will be able to impose over the course of the races, with the only question mark focusing on adapting to the rules present in NASCAR: “From a point of view of speed, preparation and knowledgeI believe that will be on a par with others – he specified – the challenge will make sure he understands the competition from a procedural point of view and that understand the rules. We have prepared a document for him that shows pictures of the pit lane entrance, the light in the pits, the timing lines and everything in between. The steepest learning curve is not to go through too many pits, not to return to the pits too early, not to leave the line before the start / finish line at the start, not to exceed speed on the pit road. A penalty can take an entire day away. This is what our attention will focus on. From the way it presented itself, I have high expectations. I think he will stand up and move his ass (in the original language Marks said ‘is going to haul ass’, that is, ‘he will move his ass’, that is, he will quickly gain positions moving up the group) ”.