This will be Raikkonen’s first start at COTA following his 13th-place finish for Alfa Romeo-Sauber at the 2021 United States Grand Prix, the scene of the 2007 world champion’s last F1 victory for Ferrari in 2018.

He will race the #91 Chevrolet Camaro entered by the part-time Trackhouse Racing crew led by boss Darian Grubb, a 23-race winner who captured a Cup Series title with Tony Stewart in 2011.

“Obviously knowing the track is useful. The F1 car and the NASCAR Cup car are slightly different in terms of how it feels when you go around the track. I’ll have to remind myself that there is much less downforce when I do the former lap coming out of the pits,” said the Finn.

Raikkonen will be in his second race in the series with Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 programme, following his debut at Watkins Glen last year. During the pitstop cycle in a weather-conditioned race, Kimi had moved up to eighth before going out and injuring his wrist.

“Last year was a great experience. Unfortunately the result wasn’t what we wanted because we were involved in an accident, but that’s part of racing. I’m excited to be able to do another race and I hope we can not have big trouble. It will certainly be difficult, but the further the weekend goes, the easier it becomes.”

“At least I have an idea of ​​how to deal with it. I think we did a good job last year. Will the car give us a better result? I don’t know, I hope so.”

Kimi Raikkonen, TrackHouse Racing, Recogni Chevrolet Camaro, Ty Dillon, Petty GMS Motorsports, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Team principal Justin Marks added: “We had a great event last year and walked away from Watkins Glen wanting to do more, so I’m happy we were able to organize this weekend.”

“Kimi is a world-class talent and it has been a pleasure to have him on our team. He has been everything we could have hoped for and I think we have shown him how competitive, professional and fun NASCAR racing is today.”

Trackhouse driver Ross Chastain took his first career Cup victory at COTA last year, passing two cars in the closing corners, while team-mate Daniel Suarez dominated the opening stages before a power steering failure ended the race. to his attempt to win.

“Kimi was a lot of fun last year when he rode with us at Watkins Glen,” Suarez said. “You can certainly see his talent in him. He learned quickly to race in NASCAR. It will be interesting to see how he performs this year at a track where he has won in Formula 1. I think he will be very fast.”

Raikkonen will be joined on the grid by Button, who will drive a Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang. The two will have some extra time to settle in, as the Cup Series features an extra 50-minute practice session this Friday, before Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race.