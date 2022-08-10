“I will take the commitment very seriously” He said Kimi Raikkonen when it was made official the fact that the Finnish driver would return to compete in the United States in the Nascar, this time in the premier class, the Nascar Cup Series, after the first not unforgettable approach with the famous stars and stripes car series that saw him already protagonist in the 2011 in the Xfinity and Truck Series (the second and third series of the Nascar).

Then he ran on the oval and made statements not really to honey about the fact that the cars on which he had climbed “Did not turn”. This time Raikkonen will race on a permanent track in Sonoma, that is Watkins Glena very technical circuit characterized by differences in height that has already hosted F1 in the past in twenty editions (United States Grand Prix from 1961 to 1975 and United States of America East Grand Prix from 1976 to 1980).

The Trackhouse team – the team that took over the cars and structures from Chip Ganassi when the latter decided to disengage from Nascar – has already achieved three victories this season in the Nascar Cup Series as proof of the high competitiveness of this team, two with Ross Chastain and one with Mexican Daniel Suarez. Trackhouse co-owns the famous rap singer of Cuban origin Pitbull and in addition to the two cars lined up permanently, it has a third wild card car at its disposal and the ‘Project 91’ aims to involve extra-Nascar drivers every year to carry out individual races in which to compete in this category.

In view of the weekend – the race is scheduled for Sunday 21 August – Raikkonen has kept faith that he would take this commitment very seriously and has already flown to Charlotte at the team headquarters to test the seat in the cockpit of the Chevrolet Camaro that he will have available at the Glen.

