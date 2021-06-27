At the Pocono Raceway the historic consecutive Larson’s poker fades, mocked by a rubber. Bowman triumphs. At 9.30 pm Italian new race on the same track

Sixth win in a row for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR 2021 championship: this time it is Alex Bowman who triumphs, at the Pocono Raceway, with a last lap overtaking on fellow Kyle Larson victim of a puncture. For Bowman it is the third victory of the season, for Larson – who came from three successes in a row in addition to the triumph in the All Star Race – the mockery after taking the lead with three laps to go, passing Bowman. This is how Kyle Busch and William Byron ended up on the podium, behind the winner.

double nascar al pocono – Larson could have become the first driver to do poker after Jimmie Johnson’s 2007 3-in-a-row, but ended up with a blown tire less than 2km from the finish. But the revenge is already ready because at the Pocono Raceway the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, on 140 laps for 350 miles (about 564 km), is still run today on June 27 (start at 9.30 pm Italian time). The starting grid will reverse the top 20 of “race 1”, with Chris Buescher starting from pole.

also jordan at the racetrack – The Pocono Organics took place under the interested eyes of Michael Jordan: the former NBA champion launched his 23XI Racing team in Nascar this year, with Bubba Wallace as a driver. For Jordan also a brief interview with Steve Phelps, president of Nascar, before the start of the race.

pocono organics, the arrival – These are the top ten at the finish of the Nascar race:

1. Alex Bowman (Chevrolet)

2. Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3. William Byron (Chevrolet)

4. Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

5. Ryan Blaney (Ford)

6. Kurt Busch (Chevrolet)

7. Joey Logano (Ford)

8. Kevin Harvick (Ford)

9. Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

10. Brad Keselovski (Ford)

nascar 2021, the ranking – This is the championship ranking with the scores for access to the playoffs:

1. Kyle Larson (Chevrolet) 2042

2. Martin Truex (Toyota) 2022

3. Denny Hamlin (Toyota) 2020

4. Alex Bowman (Chevrolet) 2015

5. Joey Logano (Ford) 2015

