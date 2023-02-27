The return of Busch

Just two races were enough for Kyle Busch to take the measures of Chevrolet, after his highly talked about winter transfer which led him to leave Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing to embrace the Richard Childress team, the one that was the home – in a glorious past – by legend Dale Earnhardt. The 37-year-old driver from Las Vegas took a beautiful victory on the track in Fontana, California, on the same track where in 2005 he took his first career victory in the premier series of American motorsport. Busch’s success, which came after a great comeback from the rear following a penalty handed out for speeding in the pit lane, has an incredible array of historical significance. It’s his 61st career Cup Series win, making him the winningest driver in business, and his fifth success at Fontana, in what was NASCAR’s last race on the iconic 2-mile layout. In fact, the renovation works that will transform the circuit into a short-track will begin shortly. Busch also signed his 19th straight season with at least one hit, breaking Richard Petty’s record of 18.

The race

The Chevrolets in general were the great protagonists of Sunday in Fontana and it is no coincidence that they occupied the first four positions of the final standings. Second at the finish line was Chase Elliott, under the Hendrick Motorsport team, who preceded the two Trackhouse Racing of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Chastain in particular was the other cover man of the weekend. The Florida rider won the two stages of the day and was the leader for almost half the race, crossing the finish line in first position in 91 of the 200 scheduled laps. In the last stint of the race, however, he paid for Busch’s extension and was unable to resist the excellent return of Elliott, who also came up from the back of the pack. First of the non-Chevrolets was Kevin Harvick, fifth with the Ford of the Stewart-Haas team.

Final standings, top-10

pos Pilot Team builder 1 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 4 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford

The next race of the 2023 Cup Series is scheduled for Sunday evening in Las Vegas.