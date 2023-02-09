Next February 19, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will officially open (after the traditional non-point-awarding exhibition event last Sunday) with the highly anticipated Daytona 500, the opening race of the most popular american motorsport world championship. One of the most important, well-known and successful drivers in the whole United States, Kyle Busch, has just recently found itself at the center of a controversial affair that seriously risked compromising its vintage. The 37-year-old driver from Las Vegas, who boasts 60 career victories in the premier category of NASCAR, revealed in a post published on Twitter that he had violated Mexican gun laws during his recent vacation in the country.

Busch was arrested by the National Guard on Jan. 27 when airport personnel in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo found a handgun and ammunition in his luggage during a routine check. Last week the two-time Cup Series champion was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and a $1,000 fine. But the ex-bearer of the Joe Gibbs Racing team, who moved to Richard Childress’ team this year, will avoid jail. Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office later revealed that a local judge granted Busch a suspended sentence, allowing him to leave the country after paying a fine. bail, the extent of which has not been disclosed.

“I was unaware of Mexican laws and had no intention of bringing a gun to Mexico – wrote Busch on Twitter – when it was discovered, I cooperated fully with the authorities, accepted the sanctions and returned to North Carolina. I apologize for my mistake and I appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved this matter. My family and I consider this matter closed“.