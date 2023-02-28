Two ‘distant’ worlds

Formula 1 and NASCAR: two categories belonging to two different worlds, but in recent years united by some drivers from Circus intending to participate in one or more races of the top US GT series. The most recent example was that of Kimi Raikkonen, the last driver to win a world title with Ferrari in 2007 and protagonist of two experiences in North America. The first took place in 2011, the year in which he took part in two races between the Nationwide Series and the Camping World Truck Series before embarking on other adventures with rallies and, above all, opening his second and last parenthesis in F1. Subsequently, i.e. in 2022, Iceman he returned to the United States for a single appearance at Watkins Glen at the wheel of the Trackhouse Chevrolet in the Cup Series, which ended with a retirement.

Button’s passion

A year later, the distances between Formula 1 and NASCAR have closed again. This, at least, following the statements of another world champion like Jenson Buttonwho became a consultant to Williams after hanging up his helmet in 2017. The Englishman, who won the title in 2009, was present for the pre-season event on February 5 in the stands of the Busch Light Clash at Coliseum, before returning with his son on the occasion of the second round of the championship, this time at the Auto Club Speedway.

Not remote hypotheses

Interviewed by Frontstretch on the possibility of being able to take part in a race, the 43-year-old has not completely ruled out this hypothesis, but on one condition: “On an oval, no, probably not – specified the winner of 15 GPs in Formula 1 – but maybe one day you’ll still see me in a race, maybe on a road course“.

Meanwhile, there is the 24 Hours of Le Mans

In the meantime, no matter what happens with NASCAR in the future, Button will take part in the next edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second time in his career. On this occasion, the Englishman will be part of the trio made up of Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson, all at the wheel of the Hendrick Motorsport team Chevrolet ZL1 which will participate by invitation from the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.