Button’s challenge

Sunday evening, at 20.30 Italian time, Jenson Button will return to drive in the race on Indianapolis circuit. The 2009 Formula 1 world champion, who this year also took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the project carried out by NASCAR with Garage 56, will in fact compete in the 24th round of the Cup Series, the leading American covered wheel series. This is not a debut for the Englishman in this championship, given that he had already taken part in the Austin races (in which Kimi Raikkonen had also raced) and Chicago. Button will be at the wheel of the #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Unhappy memories

In the legendary Indiana basin the Briton will also have to fight against a curious taboo that has accompanied him since he raced in Formula 1. In fact, the NASCAR race will take place on the road course inside the oval and on this configuration the Englishman has never collected even one world championship point in the Circus. Button contested eight races on that track in his career, from 2000 to 2007, obtaining eighth and ninth place as his best results in the two-year period 2001-2002 with Benetton-Renault. At the time, however, those placings did not bring points. For the rest, the Englishman picked up five retirements and a 12th place in Indianapolis. In 2005 he was also third in qualifying, but then had to forfeit the race due to the well-known grip problems that afflicted the Michelin tires that weekend. This is the only circuit where Button has contested more than two races without ever picking up points.

Kobayashi is also on track

However, the Indianapolis race will also be an opportunity to see another old F1 acquaintance on the track: Kamui Kobayashi. The Japanese veteran, already winner of three rounds of the world endurance championship this year teamed with Mike Conway and José María López, will in fact do his debut in the series at the wheel of the #67 Toyota of the 23XI team. Unlike Button, the 36-year-old from Amagasaki has never raced on the Indianapolis track. In fact, during his career in F1 the Circus had already moved to the Texan track of the COTA.

Van Gisbergen phenomenon

Among ‘non-Americans’ all eyes will inevitably be on the New Zealander Shane Van Gisbergen. In fact, the three-time Supercars champion is back from historic victory won at the beginning of July in the Chicago Street Race, in his Cup Series debut. A sensational result given that on the occasion Van Gisbergen became the first driver able to win on his debut in the premier category of NASCAR for over 50 years and only the sixth winner ever of a NASCAR race born outside the USA. A result that the kiwi phenomenon dreams of being able to repeat even in Indianapolis, waiting to formalize a probable full-time transfer to America for 2024.