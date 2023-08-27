Ryan Preece was involved in an accident at a NASCAR race in Ohio, which caused his car to roll over ten times in the air at high altitude. This was reported on August 27 at site tournament.

The NASCAR series race was held in Dayton. On lap 156 of the circuit race, Pris lost control of the Ford Mustang, causing it to roll over about ten times, flying off the track. At the same time, the rider was able to get out of the smoking car on his own, saying later that he was going to continue participating in the race. He was later taken to a medical center.

“If you want to be a race car driver, you better be cool. I’m coming back,” the rider wrote on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Price’s crash was not the only one at this race: fellow competitor Ryan Blaney also collided with another driver on the track.

Earlier, on July 1, Dutch MP Motorsport driver Dilano van’t Hoff died in a crash during a wet race in the Formula Regional Championship by Alpine (FRECA). Hoff’s car turned 90 degrees at the very beginning of the track, and then another participant crashed into it, who was subsequently hospitalized. Hoff was 18 years old.