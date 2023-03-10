Button follows Raikkonen, challenge between F1 champions

Is called NASCAR, but it could also be renamed ‘vintage Formula 1’. The American series with covered wheels, which in the USA still remains the most followed automotive category – despite the constant growth of IndyCar and above all F1 – it seems in fact intent on opening itself up more and more to international participations of the highest level. After Kimi Raikkonen’s announcement, who will return to compete in the Cup Series on the Austin circuit by repeating the challenge already undertaken last year at Watkins Glen, another world champion from the past will join the contest. It’s about Jenson Button, world champion in F1 with BrawnGP in 2009 and former standard bearer – among others – of Williams and McLaren. The 43-year-old Englishman, who already has an agreement with NASCAR to be part of the crew that will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the Garage 56 project, has in fact found an agreement with the Rick Ware Racing team and will take part in three races in the 2023 season.

With three chances to watch @JensonButton competes in the @Mobil1 No. 15, this is sure to be fun! — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 9, 2023

Schedule of three races, there is also Indianapolis

Button will debut in car #15, which will be sponsored by the marque Mobile1, right in the COTA appointment, thus directly challenging Kimi Raikkonen. The other appointments in which the 2009 world champion will take part will be there Chicago street race – an absolute novelty in the NASCAR calendar – and theawaited Indianapolis race on the Road Course, already used years ago in F1. “Obviously, racing a Cup Series car is very different to what I’m used to – said Button in a press release issued by the team – it’s much heavier, with much less power, and basically no downforce. It has a sequential gearbox where you have to tap the accelerator, so there’s a lot to learn in a very short amount of time. But I’m excited about this new challenge and when I jump into something, I do it 100%. I don’t do it just for fun. I want to be competitive and I know that it will take some time to be. That’s why doing these three races is very good for this season.”.

Endurance veteran Jordan Taylor was also on the track

To complete the parterre de rois for the COTA race there will also be Jordan Taylor, who will replace the injured Chase Elliott in the Hendrick Motorsport car #9. Taylor is an endurance veteran in the GT category and boasts three career IMSA titles and one category win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.