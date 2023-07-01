Historic first time

In 75 years of history the championship NASCAR American has experimented with all kinds of circuits that exist: ovals of all shapes and sizes, dirt tracks, traditional circuits and even races inside American football stadiums. Only one ‘taboo’ still remained to be debunked, but it will be broken this weekend. In fact, in Chicago the main category of American motorsport will run its first race on a street circuit. The idea had been circulating for several years and was put into practice this season, after the same path had been taken in 2021 experienced ‘virtually’ in an eSports league.

‘classic’ layout

The city circuit housed in downtown Chicagopresents a rather ‘basic’ layout by European standards, with 12 total corners: nine right and three left. Seven of these are 90° bends. Certainly, however, one cannot deny the fascination of seeing cars born to challenge each other in ovals in which the speed exceeds 300 km/h battles between the walls of the city center of the third most populous city in America. The idea of ​​NASCAR is to bring a new type of public closer to this sport and the plan seems to work.

Excellent names

In fact, of the approximately 50,000 people expected in the stands for Sunday’s race, it is estimated that over 70% will be watching a Cup Series race live for the first time. To add charm to this race there is the presence of several stars from worlds totally different from the American one. In fact, they will also be there at the start of Grant Park 220 Shane Van Gisbergen And Jenson Button. The New Zealander is a motorsport legend in Oceania: he has won three Supercars championship titles and an edition of the Bathurst 12 Hours, as well as having competed in practically all motorsport categories, from endurance to the WRC.

Button, on the other hand, needs no introduction: F1 world champion in 2009 has returned from the splendid adventure of the 24 hours of Le Mans, faced precisely with the project Garage 56 NASCAR. The Englishman is making his second appearance in the US major league. In fact, this year he has already raced in the Austin race, on the COTA circuit, finishing 18th under the checkered flag. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will not be there. The Californian had to withdraw his stake after one family tragedy that hit him.