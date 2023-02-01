Three months have now passed since the Italian evening of October 30, the one in which on the Martinsville track Ross Chastain has written his name in large letters in the list of absolute protagonists of motorsport in 2022. The driver from Florida concocted one of the craziest maneuvers in the entire history of the NASCAR Cup Series and beyond, going to crash voluntarilyduring the last lap, against the outer wall of the small oval of Martinsville Speedway to be able to pick up speed and pass a group of opponents in front of him at the last gasp, thus gaining the positions he needed to guarantee himself access to the final race for the title, scheduled seven days later in Phoenix. The move, defined by Chastain himself “from video game” it worked, astounding not only the Trackhouse team driver’s rivals and American enthusiasts, but all motorsport lovers. Even established champions of Formula 1 such as Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly defined that of the 30-year-old from Alva as the “move of the year“.

The maneuver invented by Chastain was quickly renamed “Hail Melon”, referring to the nickname of Chastain, known to the American public for smashing a watermelon on the track with each of his victories. A tradition linked to his family origins: Chastain was in fact a watermelon grower on his family’s farm until the age of thirteen. But now NASCAR has decided that what the reckless American driver has achieved will remain a unique. Indeed the move was officially banned by the regulation for safety reasons. Anyone who repeats it will receive a time penalty to be applied at the end of the race. The decision had been foreseen by many, precisely due to the exceptional and absolutely unpredictable nature of Chastain’s invention. In the days following the Martinsville episode, Chastain himself had declared that he had no intention of repeating his phenomenal (and crazy) maneuver anytime soon: “I don’t know why it worked – he had admitted to the American media – but I don’t have the idea to do it again, because it wasn’t pleasant“.