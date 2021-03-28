Rocket League’s “high octane” Season 3 will drop, for free, on 7th April, 2021.

“Players, start your engines! Rocket League Season 3 is fueled up and ready to roll on April 7!” developer Psyonix teases in the description of a new video on YouTube. “Get ready for the most high-octane season yet, featuring a new Rocket Pass, Challenges, and content from NASCAR and Formula 1 coming in May!”

Though barely a minute long, the cinematic trailer gives us a peek at what’s in store. Here, take a look:

Right now details are light, but the studio says the new content is “obsessed with speed” and ushers in licensed content from NASCAR and Formula 1 – in that order – from May.

There’ll also be a new Rocket Pass Premium that “unlocks the all-new Tyranno, and 70+ tiers of new items”.

You’ll be able to prepare for the new content courtesy of a game update set to roll out from 6th April.

ICYMI, Psyonix’s four-wheeled footie phenomenon Rocket League is heading to iOS and Android in the guise of “all-new” free-to-play spin-off Rocket League Sideswipe.

Sideswipe, which has been “built from the ground up for mobile”, promises to deliver the competitive car-based football action of the original Rocket League, albeit with a number of changes intended to make the experience more palatable on mobile devices. Matches are now two-minute-long 1v1 or 2v2 affairs, for instance, played out using touchscreen controls and a new side-on perspective.