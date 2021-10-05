At the Talladega Superspeedway, in Alabama, the second round of the round of 12 of the Nascar Playoffs was staged, in the unprecedented scenario of Monday due to the heavy rains that affected the area on which the oval stands. After the Las Vegas race won by Denny Hamlin it was Bubba Wallace who prevailed in a race, however, battered by bad weather that forced an early end to hostilities. The winner was Bubba Wallace, for what is his first victory in the Nascar Cup Series, the second ever by an African American driver after Wendell Scott’s 1963 triumph in Jacksonville, Florida.

Double suspension

–

Initial beats that saw Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick alternate in command and that did not reserve any particular surprises even after the pit stop on lap 25. First accidents at the end of Stage 1, where Kyle Larson was also involved, winner of the regular season who, despite the damage, managed to stay on track. Not the best race for the number 5 rider, who after the restart threw the front right and ended up again against the barriers. He will close his race 37th. Return to the track only momentarily, because with the arrival of the rain the race suffered its first suspension on lap 77. New impact shortly after lap 95 (the obstacle valid for the assignment of points), which involved several drivers in contention for the title as Bowman, Kyle Busch. In the final, after the accident between Stenhouse, Buescher and Byron and the leadership of Bubba Wallace, the race was officially closed for the return of the rain. Victory, therefore, for the driver born in ’93.