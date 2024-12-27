He X-59, a revolutionary aircraft developed by the POT and built by Lockheed Martin, has reached an important milestone on its path to flight. This silent supersonic aircraft seeks to demonstrate that it is possible to travel at supersonic speeds without causing the strong sonic boom that normally accompanies these flights. You have now completed your first test run of the maximum afterburning engine and is getting closer to taking flight.

NASA’s X-59, closer to its first flight

At 30 meters long and 4.27 meters high, it can reach an altitude of 16,764 meters and fly at a speed of Mach 1.42which is equivalent to 1,760 kilometers per hour. It has an F414-GE-100 engine located in the upper part of the tail, arrow-shaped wings designed for greater stability and smoothness in the atmosphereand an advanced HD external vision system that allows you to observe the environment in real time. In addition, it has been designed to minimize the sound impact, avoiding the traditional sonic boom.

Image of one of the X-59 prototypes. NASA / Steve Freeman

On December 12, the X-59 passed its first full afterburning engine run test at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California. This test marked a key step by demonstrating that the engine can operate within the temperature limits and with the airflow necessary for flight. He also confirmed that the engine works perfectly synchronized with the plane’s other systems.





The X-59 has carried out various tests before its maiden flight. Lockheed Martin

The silent supersonic aircraft is expected to make its first flight in 2025the moment all the tests are completed successfully and you can consolidate your role as the protagonist of the NASA Quest mission. This program has the objective open the doors to commercial supersonic flights over landreplacing the pop with a noise similar to closing a car door.

