NASA’s website that shows you your name in a satellite image

The exploration of space and land observation have ceased to be exclusive to the scientific community. NASA, through its Landsat program, has launched an interactive platform that allows anyone to see their name written in an image captured from space. This initiative, called ‘Your name in landsat ‘combines the precision of satellites with the creativity of artificial intelligence to generate unique visual representations.

Since its launch, this tool has captured the attention of thousands of users looking for a more personalized connection with the universe. Unlike other satellite observation applications, this proposal allows visitors to write their name and obtain an image in which geographical characteristics and natural patterns combine to form the letters of their choice.

This innovative approach not only offers a striking visual experience, but also highlights the importance of remote sensing and observation from space.

A project based on Landsat’s legacy

The initiative is part of the Landsat program, a joint mission between NASA and the United States Geological Service (USGS), whose purpose is to monitor changes in the earth’s surface over the decades. These satellites have compiled a vast amount of data that have been fundamental to understand phenomena such as deforestation, urban expansion and the decline of glaciers. Thanks to this extensive information base, it has been possible to develop interactive tools that bring the planet exploration to citizens.





The operation of ‘Your name in landsat’ is simple and intuitive. Users put their name on the platform and, through an algorithm, the system generates an image in which the letters are formed by Earth patterns captured by the satellites. These patterns can be winding rivers, mountainous chains or even cloud formations. The combination of these natural elements with the selected typography creates a unique visual representation for each visitor.

How to access and use the platform

To experiment with this application, users can enter the official website of Landsat and follow a few steps. After writing its name in the corresponding field, the system processes the application and shows the generated image. Subsequently, it is possible to download the file or share it on social networks, which has contributed to the viralization of the project.

At the technical level, this platform takes advantage of the data collected by the Landsat 8 and 9 satellites, the most recent in the Earth’s observation series. These devices have advanced sensors that capture high -resolution images and allow to identify thorough details of the earth’s surface. Thanks to this technology, each image created in the application is a precise composition of real geographical elements, which reinforces the authenticity of the proposal.

The combination of advanced technology and creativity has allowed a mission with decades of experience to reinvent in an accessible and attractive proposal for the general public. The ‘Your Name In Landsat’ platform is an example of how science can be integrated with digital interaction to offer unique experiences.