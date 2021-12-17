It is expected that a European Ariane rocket will lift the telescope into space from French Guiana in South America.

The $10 billion Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which was supposed to take off on Saturday, but encountered a technical problem during launch preparations, which resulted in a four-day launch delay. Then a technical glitch on board the missile had to be fixed, which postponed the launch for another two days.

American and European space officials agreed on Friday as the launch date, after the latest round of tests.

Due to the holiday season, Nelson expects a smaller crowd during the launch, and the launch is expected to begin at 7:02 am local time.

The Associated Press quoted Nelson as saying, “Because it’s Christmas Eve, all the delegations that were expected to attend have evaporated,” noting that the NASA team and its contractors also decreased, “but he will be there.”

Years later, Webb is set to examine the beginning of time, right up until the formation of stars and galaxies.

NASA is partnering with the European and Canadian Space Agency in this huge project.