Home page World

Of: Patrick Klapetz

Split

This image shows the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite in orbit with solar panels deployed and KaRIn instrument antennas. © CNES

NASA plans to send its SWOT satellite into space on December 15, 2022. He is to examine all the seas, rivers and lakes of the earth. This should improve forecasts on climate change and help reduce the risk of droughts, for example.

Washington, DC – The American space agency NASA plans to send its environmental satellite SWOT into space on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The satellite will examine the levels of lakes, rivers and seas from space. It should have a measuring accuracy of up to four millimeters.

To monitor water bodies, rivers must be at least 100 meters wide and a lake must have an area of ​​more than six hectares – the size of more than eight football pitches. According to NASA, the instruments should be able to detect ocean currents and eddies with a diameter of 20 kilometers and beyond. In addition, SWOT can distinguish saltwater from freshwater deposits, how kreiszeitung.de reported.

SWOT satellites: Global and international project to study seas, rivers and lakes

The four letters stand for “Surface Water and Ocean Topography” – i.e. surface water and ocean topography. The internationally supported mission is to act globally. American and French oceanographers and hydrologists from NASA and the Center National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES) have teamed up with their partners at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA) to develop this satellite mission.

First mission phase of the SWOT satellites: calibrate and validate

After launch, the spacecraft will be taken to an altitude of 857 kilometers. the International Space Station orbits the earth at an altitude of around 400 kilometers. For the first six months, SWOT is in the “fast sampling” phase.

The first 90 days of the SWOT science mission will be flown in a “fast sampling” phase, visiting specific areas once per day. This phase begins after a 90-day go-live phase for technical reviews and adjustments. This image shows a map of the one-day repeat orbit that will take place during the calibration and validation phase (CalVal) for SWOT. Lines are color-coded by time within the 1-day repeat period. © NASA, JPL

During this time, calibration and validation objectives of the onboard instruments are at the forefront of the mission. In addition, rapidly changing phenomena should be observed. The two-dimensional figures of sea surface elevation obtained are then compared to ground-based data. Upon completion of the phase, the satellite will be launched to an altitude of 891 kilometers.

SWOT is designed to monitor Earth’s global waters for three years

SWOT is scheduled to monitor Earth’s global waters for the next three years. During a sightseeing flight, the satellite can map a strip 120 kilometers wide. To monitor the entire globe, SWOT will take eleven days. The acquired data and observation strips will slightly overlap.

SWOT’s nominal coverage during its three-year scientific orbit includes measurements between 78°N and 78°S made over a 21-day period. Maps show coverage after 3 days (left) and the full 21 days (middle) of a complete cycle. The color on the maps corresponds to the modeled surface current for each trace, with geostrophic surface velocity given in meters per second. The number of observations at a given latitude during the 21-day repeat period (using the North latitude example) is shown on the far right. © C. Ubelmann, CLS (l.) and NASA, JPL (r.)

It will be NASA’s first global survey of the surface waters of the earth. Unlike the European space agency ESA, which has already placed its Sentinel satellites of the Copernicus program in space. With the MTG-I1 satellites Incidentally, ESA is sending another environmental satellite into space for early warning of severe weather.

Climate change: Freshwater monitoring has a societal dimension

Why are missions like SWOT and ESA’s Copernicus program so important? According to NASA, warming of the Earth’s climate can profoundly alter the movement of freshwater resources from lakes to rivers to reservoirs. This will have a significant impact on society.

Only when institutions and authorities have enough data about freshwater resources the impact of environmental changes on agriculture, industry and other sectors can be accurately assessed. Especially in politically unstable areas, people are often hardest hit by floods and droughts. “Adequate knowledge of flow and runoff is essential for managing water resources and planning for natural hazards such as floods and droughts,” the US Space Agency said.

These are the advantages that SWOT should bring to southern water observation

A better understanding of the global water cycle on land

Studying the dynamics of flood plains and wetlands that affect flood protection and ecosystem balance

Compilation of a global inventory of water resources, including rivers that cross international borders

Knowledge of the amount of water stored in lakes and reservoirs

Better understanding of river dynamics

Understanding oceans better with data from SWOT satellites

Previous earth observation satellites have already been able to provide some insights into the topography of the areas covered by water. This has enabled researchers to make connections between the climate and the oceans, including global warming and sea-level rise. The global ocean circulation keeps the earth’s climate in balance and makes our planet habitable in the first place. According to NASA, however, these observations are too detailed to create a global picture.

The SWOT data are intended to be used to improve computer models ocean circulation to be possible. This should help to predict future climate conditions. In addition, they should provide a better understanding of coastal processes in order to draw conclusions about the spread of pollutants in fisheries, shipping and coastal erosion.

When will the weather satellite SWOT start?

The launch of the SWOT satellite is to start with a Falcon 9 launch vehicle of the private space company SpaceX take place. On December 15, 2022 at 12:46 p.m. (CET), the rocket is scheduled to launch from the Vandenberg military base on the Pacific coast. The California Air Force base is located northwest of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. It is about 250 kilometers away from the City of Angels.