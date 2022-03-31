On its first visit to South America, NASA’s SOFIA observatory aircraft carried out eight scientific flights in Chile to carry out observations of the Magellanic Clouds, which are only visible from the southern hemisphere.

Equipped with a powerful telescope, computers and scientific instruments, and a crew of 20 people including astronomers and engineers, the huge plane, a Boeing 747SP, landed last week at Santiago airport with a mission to observe the Universe.

The aerial observatory performed eight flights over several hours at night to observe the Large Magellanic Cloud and the Small Magellanic Cloud, two mini-galaxies that are part of the Milky Way.

“These are two galaxies that are the closest galactic neighbors of our Milky Way. Both are gravitationally bound to the Milky Way and will eventually merge with our galaxy in billions of years,” NASA said in a statement.

“There are many objects such as the Magellanic Clouds that are only visible from the southern hemisphere and, therefore, it is very important that these flights are made in Chile,” explained Ezequiel Treister, an astronomer at the Catholic University of Chile, who received the SOFIA team. (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy).

Treister noted that “the plane flies at night at an altitude of between 12,000 and 13,000 meters, but with an opening in the fuselage”, through which the telescope, using infrared light, observes dust and gas emissions.

Once received, the light enters the instrument camera where the images are recorded, which are then processed and analyzed in computers, where they are studied for years.

“The telescope is constantly moving, it has to compensate for the turbulence […] The position of the plane is what allows the telescope to aim at the sky. All this makes it unique, makes it both a scientific and engineering challenge,” he added.

The plane was packed in 2009 and the SOFIA telescope performed its first observation the following year.

“The most famous discoveries made by SOFIA are the first molecule that formed after the Big Bang, and as recently as last year we discovered water on the surface of the Moon,” said Ed Harmon, SOFIA’s chief of operations.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat