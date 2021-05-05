The Parker Solar Probe (PSP) Launched in 2018, it is revolutionizing knowledge about the Solar System. It was conceived to collect data on our main source of energy, But he made amazing discoveries about Venus and continues to break speed records in space.

Shortly after its launch, it became the human-made object that came closest to our star (10.4 million kilometers) and is also the fastest in that field.

In February 2020, NASA’s probe it achieved the highest speed mark for a spacecraft around the Sun, reaching 343,000 kilometers per hour (km / h) or 0.032% of the speed of light.

Now, he has just passed his own ceiling by reaching the 532,000 km / h in one of its passes around the Sun.

On October 29, 2018, the PSP surpassed the record of distance to the Sun that had established the German probe Helios 2, the 16 of April of 1976, as well as the speed of 68.6 km / s.

Also, its speed when leaving Earth it was slightly lower than that harvested by the New Horizons probe heading for Pluto. At its launch in 2006, it became the fastest human object to leave Earth at 45 km / s relative to the Sun and 16 km / s relative to Earth.

On April 29, during its closest approach to the star (known as perihelion), the PSP was traveling at a speed of 430,000 mph (700,000 kph) enough to go around the Earth 13 times in a single hour.

In earthly terms, this amounts to reaching from the Federal Capital to Entre Ríos in less than two seconds.

Eugene Parker (center), who in 2020 won the Nobel Prize in physics, is the first living scientist to have a probe named after him: the Parker Solar Probe.

The duration date established for the PSP is 6 years and 11 months – it is currently about to reach the middle of its journey – which will allow the probe to carry out 24 laps around the luminous star.

In each of these rounds, the Parker probe accelerates more and more and progressively approaches the Sun. It is estimated that its orbit closest to the star will be in 2025. By that date it will be moving at 690,000 kilometers per hour. Just 0.064% of the speed of light.

The Venus Challenge

The probe seeks to unravel the structure and function of solar magnetic fields, as well as the mechanisms of the solar corona that accelerate the particles that make up the solar wind.

During its third flyby of Venus on July 11, 2020, Parker Solar Probe’s WISPR imager captured the nightside of Venus.

To do this, it makes repeated passes through Venus in what is known as gravitational assist trajectories. With each pass the planet’s gravity propels the probe to ever greater speeds as if it were a gigantic slingshot.

This tailwind will help the PSP keep breaking records in space. The probe is expected to return to the perihelion of Venus on November 21.

The probe also takes advantage of those visits to study the atmosphere of Venus, take some spectacular photos and collect data. like the actual length of a day on Venus or the natural radio signals it emits.

In a July 2020 flyby of the upper atmosphere of Venus, helped obtain the first direct measurement of the Venusian atmosphere in about 30 years.

In this way, scientists discovered that the planet’s ionosphere changes according to the solar cycle. And this Monday, these findings were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The information collected by Parker is helping scientists understand why Venus it is so different from Earth, even though the planets are often referred to as twins.

The two planets are rocky and similar in size, but something happened that caused them to develop differently. Besides not having a magnetic field like the Earth, the inhospitable surface of Venus has fiery temperatures that can melt lead in minutes.

