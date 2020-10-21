Touchdown on Bennu Dante Lauretta, lead scientist at the University of Arizona, expressed his happiness over the success, saying that he could not believe that the mission had been accomplished. The spacecraft did everything it needed to do. Osiris-Rex confirmed the touchdown on Bennu from 200 million miles away, after which the mission team jumped with joy. Osiris-Rex will return in 2023 with the sample. Osiris-Rex was already commanded by ground control. With this, he reached the surface of Bennu from his class in about 4.5 hours. The 510-meter Bennu does not have enough gravity to stop it. So instead of being completely land, he brought the 3.4-meter robot arm to the surface and tried to collect at least 60 grams of sample.

The affair has been going on for two years OSIRIS-REx has been circling Bennu for two years and observing the movement of Space Rocks. He landed while spiraling over a crater named Nightingale where there was an area just 8 meters wide for it to land. The nightingale crater is also very important from the sample point of view. The months here are dust, pebbles and stones which have not come in contact with the surrounding environment for a long time.

Samples collected like this According to the pre-determined command, touching the Osiris arm in a few seconds will cause the crater dust to blow through the blast of nitrogen gas and collect in the sampling head. Scientists need at least 60 grams of sample. If there is not so much dust here, then on October 30, it will be decided what to do next. The second attempt will be made only after January 2021 on the backup site Osprey.

How did life on earth come? With the help of its sample, scientists will study about the introduction of solar system. These samples can also reveal the secrets of how life started on Earth. In fact, many researchers believe that life was born here due to the collision of asteroids with the earth. NASA officials call asteroids a ‘time capsule’ because they were made up of planets as well as leftover material.

The spacecraft of the US space agency NASA (National Aeronautical and Space Administration) carried out a historic ‘meeting’ in space. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft could successfully touch the asteroid Bennu from among the rocks equivalent to large buildings. With this, America became the second country after Japan to sample from Asteroids. Now next week it will be possible to know how much Kraft has sampled from Bennu during this touchdown. It will be decided on this basis whether another touchdown is needed.