Of: Tanya Banner

The Nasa space capsule “Orion” flew around the moon and took pictures of the moon and the earth. The spaceship is now returning to earth. © IMAGO/NASA

The Orion spacecraft is returning from the moon and is scheduled to land in the Pacific on Sunday. NASA wants to test a new landing maneuver.

San Diego – The “Orion” spacecraft has made a long journey: On November 16, it was launched into space by an SLS rocket from the US space agency Nasa. Since then she has flown through space, has the moon orbited and has come within 80 kilometers of its surface. “Orion” set a record: At 432,000 kilometers, the space probe was the farther away from Earth than any spacecraft certified for humans before. The previous record holder was the Apollo 13 mission, which did not reach the moon but was 401,056 kilometers from Earth.

A few days ago, the space capsule “Orion” said goodbye to the moon and is on its way back to earth. So far, the Artemis 1 mission has been a great success for the NASA, but one final, critical milestone is yet to come: “Orion” must land successfully. It is planned that the capsule on Sunday (11 December) around 18.40 (CET) about 50 to 60 nautical miles (about 90-110 kilometers) off the coast of San Diego in the Pacific.

NASA’s Orion space capsule returns from the moon

This milestone has to be achieved – after all, the next flight of an “Orion” capsule should have a human crew on board for the first time. The capsule of the “Artemis 1” mission has two female astronaut dummies on board and is the dress rehearsal for the first crewed flight to the moon.

Returning to Earth from space is relatively easy at first glance: the capsule simply falls down towards Earth, is slowed down by parachutes and lands in the water where a ship is waiting to collect the space capsule. But of course it’s not quite that simple – partly because enormous speeds and temperatures are involved: The space capsule is moving at a speed of 40,200 kilometers per hour and has to be slowed down. In doing so, it penetrates the earth’s atmosphere, whereby its heat shield has to withstand a temperature of up to 2760 degrees Celsius.

Surname: Orion MPCV (Multi Purpose Crew Vehicle) Crew: up to 4 people Diameter: about 5 meters Height: about 3.3 meters First flight: 5 December 2014 (uncrewed test flight) Launcher: NASA's Space Launch System (SLS).

NASA’s “Orion” space capsule has to hit a “keyhole in the sky”.

In addition, when a spacecraft returns to Earth from the moon, it must hit a very specific “window” in Earth’s atmosphere in order to get through safely – a kind of “keyhole in the sky”, like it time names. This keyhole is about 15 miles wide.

If “Orion” misses the right window and enters the atmosphere at too steep an angle, the spacecraft will not survive the heat of re-entry. On the other hand, if the angle is too flat, the capsule is deflected back into space. 24 kilometers sounds like a big goal that you can hardly miss, but a comparison of time shows how small it actually is: Assuming the earth is the size of a basketball, the moon the size of a baseball and is 6.7 meters from the basketball – then the target window would be as wide as a sheet of paper is thick.

If the space capsule hits the perfect window, the landing will still be uncomfortable for people: All “Apollo” missions have made it – then the crews had to endure 6.8 G (6.8 times the force of gravity) over them. In order to reduce the G-forces for future astronauts, NASA wants to test a new maneuver during the “Orion” landing. The so-called “skip entry” maneuver is intended to ensure that the crew on board only has to endure a maximum of 4 G.

“Skip entry” is not a new idea, it was actually already known at the time of the “Apollo” missions. Back then, however, it would have been too risky. Today, computers can calculate the maneuver over and over again – and just barely 50 years after the last humans returned from the moon, it is now being tested for the first time with “Orion”. (tab)