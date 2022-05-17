A NASA probe on Mars is about to bite the dust.

The InSight probe is losing power due to dust that has accumulated on its solar panels. NASA said Tuesday that it will continue to use the spacecraft’s seismograph to record earthquakes on the Red Planet until it loses all of its energy, possibly in July. Flight controllers will monitor InSight through the end of this year, before ending operation.

“There hasn’t been much pessimism in the team. We really remain focused on the operation of the spacecraft,” said Bruce Banderdt, principal scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Since arriving at Mars in 2018, the probe has detected more than 1,300 earthquakes, the largest of which was magnitude 5, a couple of weeks ago.

InSight will be the second spacecraft lost to Mars by NASA for this very reason. A dust storm shut down Opportunity in 2018. InSight’s case has been a gradual buildup of dust, particularly over the past year.

The other two NASA probes operating on the surface of Mars, the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers, are still operating without problems thanks to nuclear power. The space agency could rethink using solar power on Mars in the future, planetary science director Lori Glaze said, or at least experiment with new panel-cleaning technology or look for less stormy seasons.

Currently, InSight generates a tenth of the photovoltaic energy than it did when it arrived. Deputy Project Director Kathya Zamora Garcia said the probe initially had enough power to run an electric oven for an hour and 40 minutes; now it would be 10 minutes, maximum.

The InSight team anticipated this accumulation of dust, but hoped that a gust of dust or wind might clear the panels. That hasn’t happened yet, even though several eddies have been close.

“None of them have hit us head-on so far with enough force to clear the panels,” Banerdt said.

Another scientific instrument, known as the mole, was to be buried 5 meters (16 feet) to measure the temperature of Mars. But the German bulldozer never got above 60 centimeters (2 feet), due to the unexpected composition of the surface, and was finally declared out of operation early last year.