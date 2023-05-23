The Juno mission of the POT which has made its 51st close flyby of the planet Jupiter has captured stunning images of its volcanic Moon Io.

The new images were shared by the POT through social networks and they are revealing new details of the most interesting natural satellite of Jupiter.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft passed just 33,500 kilometers from the moon’s surface. Although the images show Io as one more moon that revolves around the giant planet, in reality this moon is the one with the most volcanic activity in the entire Solar System.

The volcanoes present on Io are easily identified as blobs in the photographs captured by Juno. Likewise, an infrared vision of this celestial body shows in red the volcanic activity of the surface.

According to NASA researchers, it is believed that the intense volcanic activity of Jupiter’s moon is due to the fact that it is a body in constant torment, since it is gravitationally attracted by the planet and its Galilean brothers; Europa and Ganymede.

This results in Io being continually squeezed, and actions linked to this is the creation of lava that erupts from its many volcanoes.

NASA’s Juno flies over Jupiter’s VOLCANIC MOON / Nasa

In its flybys of Jupiter, Juno has come close to the planet’s cloud tops, as close as about 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers). Approaching the planet from the north pole and departing from the south during these flybys, the spacecraft uses its instruments to probe below the obscuring cloud cover, studying Jupiter’s interior and aurorae to learn more about the origins, the structure, atmosphere and magnetosphere of the planet

Juno has been orbiting Jupiter for more than 2,505 Earth days and has flown more than 510 million miles (820 million kilometers). The spacecraft arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016.