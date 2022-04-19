Home page World

How did supermassive black holes become so massive in such a short time? Researchers make a discovery that could be a link.

Copenhagen – The universe is full of fascinating objects. Only recently have researchers the most distant star* and the oldest known galaxy* discovered. But many questions in space are still unanswered: What is it about the mysterious circles called “odd radio circles” (ORC)? Is there somewhere in the universe intelligent life*? And how did supermassive black holes, weighing several million or even billions of solar masses, become so massive in such a short time?

This refers to quasars: black holes that can weigh several million or even billions of solar masses and actively suck in matter in the center of a galaxy. The oldest quasars were discovered less than 700 million years after the Big Bang – which has researchers wondering how they grew so large so quickly.

Current theories assume that supermassive black holes form in the dust-covered cores of so-called “starburst” galaxies. There they can suck in a lot of matter in a short time. Once they have reached a certain mass, they eject gas and dust and appear as extremely luminous quasars. Both dusty “starburst” galaxies and brightly glowing quasars are rare in the early Universe, but have been discovered. But so far there has been no connection between the two objects — a dust-shrouded quasar that is still under development.

Artist’s impression: A supermassive black hole is sucking in matter inside a ‘starburst’ galaxy. Once it has swallowed up enough matter, it becomes a very bright quasar. © NASA, ESA, N Bartmann

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Discovers a “Monster”: A Fast-Growing Black Hole

Now researchers have reported a discovery that could be the link. A team led by the astronomer Seiji Fujimoto from the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen has found in archive data from the “Hubble” space telescope NASA* tracked something. A rapidly growing black hole that existed as early as 750 million years after the Big Bang. The black hole called GNz7q is a “monster” lurking in one of the best-studied areas of the night sky, according to a NASA release. It is in a “starburst” galaxy that produces stars 1600 times the mass of the Sun in a year.

The researchers have discovered a compact source of ultraviolet and infrared light in the center of the galaxy. That’s consistent with the radiation expected from material falling into a black hole, NASA says. The object’s properties perfectly matched a young, evolving quasar – just as predicted in simulations. With the “Hubble” space telescope, the researchers were able to detect UV light but not X-rays. This indicates that the core of the accretion disk – the region from which X-rays should escape – is still obscured, while the outer parts of the disk – where the UV light originates – are no longer obscured. The researchers’ interpretation: GNz7q is a fast-growing black hole that is still obscured by the dusty core of its star-forming host galaxy.

Black hole GNz7q has lurked in a well-studied area of ​​the night sky (red dot in right image). © NASA, ESA, Garth Illingworth (UC Santa Cruz), Pascal Oesch (UC Santa Cruz, Yale), Rychard Bouwens (LEI), I. Labbe (LEI), Cosmic Dawn Center/Niels Bohr Institute/University of Copenhagen, Denmark

How can a supermassive black hole grow fast? There’s a theory

“GNz7q establishes a direct connection between these two rare populations and gives us a new way to understand the rapid growth of supermassive black holes in the early Universe,” said astronomer Fujimoto, who is the lead author of a study that published in the journal Nature became. “Our discovery provides an example of progenitors of the supermassive black holes that we observe in later epochs.”

“GNz7q is a unique discovery made right in the center of a famous, well-studied field of sky – it shows that great discoveries can often be hidden right in front of our eyes,” emphasizes Gabriel Brammer from the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen, who is also was involved in the study. The researchers are hoping for more data in the future, which the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) from Nasa, Esa and the Canadian Space Agency CSA should then provide. JWST should also be able to find other similar objects.

“With the James Webb Space Telescope, it will be possible to fully characterize these objects and study their evolution and underlying physics in much more detail,” explains lead author Fujimoto. That Space telescope launched in late 2021* and should go into operation in summer 2022 at the latest. “Once it’s in regular operation, Webb will be able to decisively determine how common these fast-growing black holes really are,” said Fujimoto. (tab) *fr.de and hna.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.