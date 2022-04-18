Home page World

Of: Tanya Banner

NASA’s “Hubble” space telescope confirms what researchers have long suspected since its discovery: Bernardinelli-Bernstein is the largest come.

Los Angeles – Shortly after Discovery of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (C/2014 UN271) in the summer of 2021, one thing was clear: the comet is huge. “We may have discovered the largest comet that has ever been seen,” said Gary Bernstein, who found the comet together with his colleague Pedro Bernardinelli. Since then, the comet has been observed regularly. Now a new study confirms what researchers had already guessed after the first sightings of the comet. “We always suspected that this comet must be big because it’s so bright at such a great distance. Now we can confirm that it is,” explains astronomer David Jewitt of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Jewitt is involved in a study on Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters became. The comet is “an incredible object given how active it is despite being so far from the Sun,” said lead author of the study, Man-To Hui of Macau University of Science and Technology in Taipa. Bernardinelli amber is currently about three billion kilometers from Earth, moving through the solar system at a speed of about 35,000 kilometers per hour. “We suspected that the comet could be quite large, but we needed the best data to confirm that.” To obtain these data, the research team used that NASA-Space Telescope* “Hubble”.

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (C/2014 UN271) is larger than any other comet known to date. © IMAGO/Cover Images

Giant comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (C/2014 UN271) is larger than any comet before it

On January 8, 2022, the Space Telescope took five pictures of the comet, which is currently heading towards the center of the solar system. The goal of the researchers: to find out how big the nucleus of the comet is – an extremely difficult task since the celestial body is very far away. Even on Hubble images, it is very difficult to distinguish between the solid comet’s nucleus and the surrounding coma – a diffuse and misty envelope that can spread over millions of kilometers. Hui’s researchers eventually created computer models to distinguish the nucleus from the coma.

C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli amber) Comet from the Oort cloud Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein June 2021, oldest subsequently discovered telescopic image from October 20, 2014 119 to 137 kilometers 35,000km/h 1.6 billion kilometers on 01/31/2031

The comet’s nucleus is “big and blacker than coal,” Jewitt said in a statement from his university. The researchers estimate that the comet’s nucleus is between 119 and 137 kilometers in diameter – the previous record holder was comet C/2002 VQ94, whose nucleus was about 96 kilometers across. Bernardinelli-Bernstein is more than 50 times larger than the nuclei of most known comets, explains the US space agency Nasa in a statement. Also, according to the research team’s calculations, Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein has a mass of 450 trillion tons — 100,000 times the mass of a typical comet closer to the Sun.

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein comes from the Oort Cloud

Comet C/2014 UN271 comes from a region at the edge of the solar system, the Oort cloud. Current research opinion is that there are trillions of comets there. The Oort cloud is said to be about 300 to 750 billion kilometers from the sun. It comes from a theory by the Dutch astronomer Jan Oort from 1950. Because the comets in it are too far away and shine too weakly, the Oort cloud has not been observed to this day – but it is considered the largest structure in the solar system.

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein has been moving away from the Oort Cloud for more than a million years and is heading towards the Sun. Its elliptical orbit around the Sun will take it to its closest point to the Sun, known as perihelion, in January 2031. The comet will then still be about 1.6 billion kilometers away from the sun. Before that, he must have never come anywhere near as close to the sun as she did Comet discoverers Bernardinelli, Bernstein and other researchers write in a study. “In fact, this may be the most pristine comet ever observed,” it says.

Comet size comparison: C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) is significantly larger than any other comet observed so far. © NASA, ESA, Zena Levy (STScI)

A comet is a “freezer” from the formation of the solar system

Comets are considered “dirty snowballs” because their core is usually made of dust and rock frozen together. As a comet approaches the sun, its surroundings become warmer and the ice sublimates – it goes from the solid state directly to the gaseous state. This is how the coma and tail of the comet are formed. The region of space where C/2014 UN271 is located is -211 degrees Celsius – a temperature at which carbon monoxide ice is already sublimating. Researchers suspect that the Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein may have been active since 2008* is.

Because the comets from the Oort Cloud did not form at the outermost edge of the solar system, but were right in the middle of what was happening when the planets were forming, they are considered valuable celestial bodies that can offer a glimpse into this time. Research suggests that when the planets and moons formed, comets were flung to the outer edge of the solar system and act like a “freezer” to preserve elements from that time.

The giant comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein will be observed more closely in the near future with the new knowledge of its size. For almost nine more years, the comet will come closer to Earth before making its way back to the Oort Cloud. (Tanya Banner)